Cuba discusses Covid-19 experiences online with Pacific Islands Hace 35 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Health authorities and specialists from Cuba and the Pacific Islands exchanged their experiences online in the confrontation with Covid-19 as part of agreed cooperation actions, reported the Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean country. The Cuban representatives detailed, in the virtual meeting, the practices and protocols implemented in the fight against the pandemic, led by director of the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation, Jorge Delgado. Experts from the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) explained the epidemiological aspects of the disease, the results in the care and treatment of the seriously ill patient, as well as the organization of hospital flow, disinfection measures and prevention plans of the Public Health System of the largest of the Antilles. In addition, the Cuban panel offered detailed information on Cuban biotechnological products used to treat the virus with a high impact, by specialists from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Among others, they recognized the efficacy of recombinant human Interferon Alpha 2B, monoclonal antibodies, Heberferon and Jusvinza immunomodulatory peptide. The representation of the Pacific Island States had the participation of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Nauru, Isabella Dageago, and the Director of Public Health of Tuvalu, Christine Lifuka Alopua, graduated in Cuba. In addition there were officials from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Solomon Islands, Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands and Palau. The foreign participants thanked Cuba for the permanent and valuable contribution to the improvement of health systems in the region and highlighted the scientific development and the usefulness of the shared experiences. For his part, the Cuban ambassador to Fiji, Carlos Manuel Rojas, reiterated his country's commitment and willingness to contribute to strengthening medical care in the Pacific Islands, amid the intensification of the imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade for the United States.