Cuba's recoveries from Covid-19 rise to 2,201, 94.4% of all cases Hace 40 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba amount on Sunday to 2,201, for 94.4% recovery rate with another 14 who left hospitals in the last day, one of the most favorable indicators during the fight against the disease, reported the Public Health Ministry. Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Durán explained in his usual morning briefing that the growing number of recoveries shows effectiveness of action protocols applied, the effectiveness of the medicines and treatments followed by the Cuban health system and the effort of health professionals. Just two new cases were reported, from 2,373 real time PCR tests carried out on Saturday, amounting to a total of 166,335 since the first infected persons appeared on the island last March 11. So far, Cuba has 2,332 people positive for Covid-19, while no death was reported on this day, so the death toll remains at 86, while none of the 43 active patients has any compliation. Dr. Durán also indicated that no serious or critical patients were reported. The national director of epidemiology reiterated to Cubans the need to comply with protective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and new outbreaks, in addition to the complexity of the disease, at a time when the nation is experiencing an epidemiological situation and is moving towards recovery. All Cuban provinces, except Havana, as well as the special municipality of Isle of Youth are going through the first phase of the plan to return to normality. Fuente: PL/imop