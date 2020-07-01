20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba

The 20th perceptible earthquake of the year was registered at 1:27 a.m., local time, by the station network of the National Seismological Service (SSN), at 20 kilometers from this city.
With 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, the tremor occurred at a depth of 2.8 kilometers and at the 19.83 latitude north and -75.99 longitude west, with reports of perceptibility in the town of El Cobre and other points of the city, without human or material damage.
