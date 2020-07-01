20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The 20th perceptible earthquake of the year was registered at 1:27 a.m., local time, by the station network of the National Seismological Service (SSN), at 20 kilometers from this city. With 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, the tremor occurred at a depth of 2.8 kilometers and at the 19.83 latitude north and -75.99 longitude west, with reports of perceptibility in the town of El Cobre and other points of the city, without human or material damage. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector También te puede interesar Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Attention to elderly in defiance of Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty