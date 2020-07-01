Cuba urged to keep active investigations to defeat Covid-19

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero insisted on the need to maintain systematicity and in-depth of active investigations to detect possible coronavirus cases.

During the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of this pandemic on Tuesday, also led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Marrero urged to remain vigilant facing the favorable results in fighting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing the Covid-19 disease.

Now we need more than ever the systematicity and in-depth in those investigations, in order to detect any problem on time, the prime minister stressed.

According to the official website of the Presidency, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal explained that the number of people investigated continues to be over three million each day and the elderly visited exceeded one million across the country.

Portal explained that 789 people remain hospitalized for the healthcare and surveillance of the virus, not only in hospitals, but also in isolation centers for suspects, contacts and travelers.

