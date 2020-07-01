Attention to elderly in defiance of Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Due to the careful attention and protection provided to the elderly by the health system, this provincial center is today among the provinces with the lowest mortality rate among persons over 60 years old by the Covid-19 in Cuba. Sancti Spiritus, about 350 kilometers east of Havana, with more than 100,000 inhabitants over 60 years old – close to a hundred with a century of life – is currently intensifying its post-Covid-19 monitoring of this sector of the population. Wilfredo Chaviano, deputy director general of the health sector in the territory, told Prensa Latina that no positive cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been reported in any of the facilities serving the elderly or grandparents homes. In this regard, he stated that the institutions are demonstrating the correct application of the hygienic-sanitary measures provided by the protocols for the group most vulnerable to the coronavirus. He explained that from the beginning, when the first cases appeared in Trinidad and Cuba last March, this sector was distinguished for being one of the most prone to illness. Regarding the research activity among elderly, he pointed out that specialists in Gerontology and Geriatrics, in care of elderly people, workers and medical students went out to visit house by house with the strategy of preserving the life of the elderly. In the health centers, the pass system was limited, family visits were restricted, and everyone was prohibited from leaving to prevent the octogenarians from wandering off and acquiring a disease, he added. To increase protection for the elderly, more than 500 were given Biomodulin T, a nationally produced drug that stimulates the body’s immunity. While the rest of the Santi Spiritus population was given PrenvengHo-Vir, a preventive drug that helps raise the body’s defenses against any type of viral disease. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in CubaSiguiente Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector También te puede interesar 20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty