AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in Cuba

AZCUBA Business Group produced in the country about 62,000 liters of alcohol, disinfectant and antibacterial gel, from January to date, of a plan of 75,000 liters in 2020, it was reported on Wednesday.

We hope to close 2020 with about 145,000 liters and we have the necessary raw material, Tecnoazucar trade director Pedro Harenton Martinez told Prensa Latina.

He said that the demand for this kind of alcohol multiplied greatly due to its necessary use to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

AZCUBA has a Gel alcohol production plant in Havana and expects to increase the manufacturing capacity of this product with the construction of another one, also in Havana, in 2021.

This gel protects the area of skin treated for four hours, eliminates 99% of germs and works best with previous hand-washing.