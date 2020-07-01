Cuban expert calls to keep surveys on Covid-19 suspected cases Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The deputy director of the Provincial Hygiene and Epidemiology Center (CPHE) in Matanzas, Berta Bello, warned against reducing the surveys on Covid-19 suspected patients, as this territory is going through the first post-pandemic phase. Bello explained that in the current recovery phase from the disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, it is necessary to increase the epidemiological surveys on patients diagnosed with acute respiratory infections or bronchial symptoms. Speaking at a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council, the first-degree expert in Hygiene and Epidemiology recommended paying special attention to the municipalities with the highest population density and a high number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Bello, an assistant professor and a researcher, noted that due to the absence of Covid-19 patients in Matanzas over the last 15 days, work must focus on suspected cases, which decreased abruptly last week. According to the expert, ‘we could detect the seriousness of the situation only when a local transmission event breaks out or when people show a serious or critical stage of the epidemic’. She insisted on the need to prioritize active surveys in high-risk areas, under the leadership of family doctors and the participation of teams made up of medical students and professors. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba, an Endless SummerSiguiente AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in Cuba También te puede interesar 20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Attention to elderly in defiance of Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty