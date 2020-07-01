Sun Sentinel: Cuban families, collateral damage of Trump’s policies Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban families are the collateral damage of President Donald Trump’s policies, whose measures against the Caribbean island aim to satisfy an extremist sector in Florida, which is essential for his aspiration for reelection in November. The statement was published in the Sun Sentinel, which circulates in South Florida, when commenting on the effects of those policies. According to the article, the political strategy of the incumbent president is based on evoking negative emotions. ‘Fear and anger are his stock-in-trade. Like populists everywhere, Trump divides the political universe into ‘us’ and ‘them’. He needs enemies,’ the newspaper said. It added, ‘On the national scene, Trump has offered a revolving cast of enemies ? immigrants, the ‘Russian hoax’, the ‘fake news’ media, the ‘deep state’ and China.’ ‘But in South Florida, Trump offers a nemesis better tailored to the local scene ? Cuba,’ the article pointed out. In that regard, it noted that the president plays to Cuban Americans’ visceral animosity toward to the country they left behind and tries to convince those voters with the promise that ‘he will punish this hated regime, bring it to its knees, and vanquish it once and for all.’ ‘Never mind that it’s an empty promise, made and broken by a long line of politicians over the past 60 years. A significant bloc of aggrieved Cuban American voters still wants to believe,’ the Sun Sentinel adds. The newspaper listed some restrictions that affect the families like ending consular services at the US Embassy in Havana, which has forced Cubans to travel to third countries for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. In addition, the White House ended the programs that affect visas, impeded family travel by eliminating commercial airline and charter flights to all Cuban cities except Havana, and limited family remittances. Now, amid a pandemic, Trump is threatening to cut off US remittances as well. On June 12, the Trump administration added a Cuban financial services company, Fincimex, to a list of ‘restricted entities’ that no one in the United States is allowed to do business with, so it could potentially cut off 3.7 billion dollars in remittances every year, the newspaper adds. The Sun Sentinel warned about the possibility of an effect contrary to the one desired by Trump. The Cuban American opposition supported him in 2016 and recent surveys suggest that this support grows in response to Trump’s promises to achieve a regime change in Cuba. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Novedades hoteleras para la etapa post Covid en CubaSiguiente Envía Díaz-Canel felicitaciones por el Día del Historiador cubano También te puede interesar Envía Díaz-Canel felicitaciones por el Día del Historiador cubano Hace 1 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Novedades hoteleras para la etapa post Covid en Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad La Habana, enfocada hacia la primera fase Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty