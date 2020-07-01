Cuban FM denounces US blockade’s damage to health sector Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba has caused serious damages to the health sector. On his Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that between April 2018 and March 2019, the damages this siege caused to the Cuban health sector are been estimated at US$104.1 million. The diplomat stated that, despite pressures, the Caribbean country could have fought coronavirus and provided support to the world, because humanism and solidarity cannot be blocked. For 28 consecutive years, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has approved a resolution presented by Cuba on the need to put an end to this sanctions policy. That result is due to the international recognition that these coercive measures harm the Cuban people, because since their implementation started almost six decades ago, health and food have been the main target of that policy. However, none of this has prevented that 38 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent have supported the fight against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in 31 countries, in which 5,036 people were recovered. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Attention to elderly in defiance of Covid-19 in CubaSiguiente 20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba También te puede interesar 20th perceptible earthquake of the year in Santiago de Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Attention to elderly in defiance of Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad AZCUBA increases disinfectant alcohol production in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty