Havana to begin first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery on Friday Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana will begin on Friday the first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero informed. During a meeting of the government's temporary working group to fight this pandemic on Wednesday, Marrero said that the rest of Cuban provinces will move on that day to the second stage of recovery, except Matanzas, which will do so soon. Thanks to the measures adopted and the population's effort, all Cuban provinces, except Havana, are already in the first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery, the prime minister said during the meeting also led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Vice President Salvador Valdes. We always knew that Havana would be the most difficult and complex place to fight the pandemic due to its characteristics as a capital, Marrero said. However, the results of the work have allowed to appreciate the progress in fighting the virus in the last seven days. The established health indicators have been met in Havana, although some cases still remain, he said. Marrero called on the population to continue acting responsibly and maintain strict compliance with health measures to make progress in the recovery process, minimizing risks. Fuente: PL/imop