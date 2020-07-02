Cuban doctors return from Andorra, comply with preventive quarantine Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s doctors and nurses who worked fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Andorra for three months, began a health isolation period in Havana before returning to their homes. Upon arrival of that medical brigade of the Henry Reeve internationalist contingent at the Jose Marti airport in Havana on Wednesday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed to them, through a video, the Cuban people’s gratitude for the humanitarian work carried out in that European principality. Diaz-Canel stressed that at present, Andorra does not report new coronavirus cases or patients hospitalized in intensive care units, a result to which Cuban health collaborators contributed with altruism, dedication and solidary behavior. The head of State informed that in the last few days, other doctors and nurses of the Henry Reeve contingent, as well as advisers who were in Nicaragua, returned from Lombardy, Italy, who also arrived in the homeland with the satisfaction of the mission accomplished. Their results, example, altruism and integrity face neoliberal selfishness; that solidary behavior is one of the best ways in which we are crushing the Empire’s wicked intentions to discredit the solidarity and exemplary work of our medical brigades, the statesman said. This group of doctors and nurses subsequently moved to the La Pradera International Health Center, where they will remain the 14-day period required to eliminate the risk of SARS-Cov-2 transmission. The brigade went to the Principality of Andorra on March 28 and was one of the 38 that the Cuban authorities sent to 30 other countries. The brigade carried out 54,680 medical consultations to 8,223 patients, and saved the lives of 106 patients. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Havana to begin first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery on FridaySiguiente Cuba shows favorable results against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba shows favorable results against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana to begin first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery on Friday Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vietnam makes effective rice donation to Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty