Cuba shows favorable results against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba exhibits a favorable situation today against Covid-19, with five new persons positive for SARS-Cov-2 from 2,309 tests, rising the total to 2,353 cases, while the number of active cases stands at 44, authorities reported today. The national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Durán presented an update of the pandemic in the island and the world, in which he highlighted there was no decease on Wednesday, and the death toll remains at 86, for a 3.65% lethality rate. Dr. Durán explained that the new cases belong to Havana (two women and three men). One was asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, while 69 suspected cases are in clinical quarantine, and 144 are under surveillance at home by the primary care system. After three new medical discharges, the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba increased to 2,221, for a 94.4% recovery rate from all the 2,353 positive cases, the specialist pointed out. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban doctors return from Andorra, comply with preventive quarantine También te puede interesar Cuban doctors return from Andorra, comply with preventive quarantine Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana to begin first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery on Friday Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vietnam makes effective rice donation to Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty