Vietnam makes effective rice donation to Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vietnam's Party, State and its people delivered to Cuba on Wednesday the 5,000 tons of rice that they had promised to aid the country solve its food difficulties in the midst of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The delivery took place in the northern port city of Haiphong, the same city where sugar and other Cuban products arrived in the 1960s and 1970s in support of a people that were then fighting for its freedom and independence. Cuba's ambassador in Vietnam Lianys Torres appreciated the donation by pointing out that this noble and solidary gesture is an expression of the historic relations of special friendship and fraternity between the two countries. The donation was made official on April 17 in Hanoi, in a ceremony in which the ambassador also received a letter from the Secretary General of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro, and to Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel. On the occasion, the diplomat noted that on a date like that, 59 years earlier, Cuba faced the US invasion by Playa Giron and in less than 72 hours defeated the US mercenaries. In the same spirit, our people are fighting against Covid-19 and we will also defeat it, Torres assured then, in anticipation of what is recently happening on Cuba. Fuente: PL/imop