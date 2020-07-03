Cuban president highlights role of science in fight against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the crucial role of Cuban scientists in the fight against Covid-19 and their contribution to making decisions to overcome the pandemic. At Thursday’s meeting of the temporary working group to fight Covid-19 with representatives of scientific and academic institutions, he explained that the results from research have allowed making decisions and confirming the appropriateness of the measures taken so far. According to Cuban television, the head of State pointed out that those studies have allowed learning the degree of aggressiveness and characteristics of the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which has caused the collapse of health systems in several countries, and anticipating the actions to fight the pandemic. The president stressed that once again, science confirms that there cannot be confidence now that the country is moving towards recovery, and called to keep the measures rigorously and implement the de-escalation gradually to prevent complications. We are certain of our capacity to detect an outbreak on time, and work hard so that it cannot complicate and become a widespread event, Diaz-Canel pointed out. At the meeting, also chaired by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Dr. Raul Guinovart, dean of the Mathematics and Computing Faculty at the University of Havana, proved how several contagion events reported in the country have slowed down the evolution of the disease to a more favorable situation. The expert pointed out that keeping the prevention and control measures, especially in workplaces and closed spaces is crucial as Cuba moves towards recovery. For his part, Dr. Antonio Aja, director of the Center of Demographic Studies, provided information about a study to characterize the population affected by Covid-19 from a socio-demographic approach. Among the main objectives of the research is to determine the social and territorial differences that influence the behavior of the disease and the consequences and impacts of Cubans’ mobility in different stages of the epidemic and their behavior in light of the measures taken by authorities. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero referred to the challenges being faced by the Cuban capital, which is implementing phase one of the recovery as of today. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Trump’s attempt to resuscitate failed policies on Cuba criticizedSiguiente Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures También te puede interesar Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Trump’s attempt to resuscitate failed policies on Cuba criticized Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba prioritizes children’s rights, foreign minister says Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty