Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales said on Friday that Cuba is getting ready to live this summer with enthusiasm, but without neglecting health measures against Covid-19. On Twitter, Morales said that in a meeting with the National Group for the attention to recreation, the activities of the plan for the summer stage were evaluated, as well as its objectives, lines of work, assurances and the communication campaign. 'It will be a #SummerForLife, with family, productive, with enthusiasm, responsibility and compliance with health measures,' the deputy prime minister added on Twitter. With Havana's incorporation into the first phase of the pandemic's recovery phase, this Friday the country entered the gradual process of returning to normal. Thus, services were activated throughout the country at the facilities of the accommodation system, which will receive visitors at up to 60 percent of its capacity. Similarly, social circles, amusement parks, game rooms, zoos and aquariums, among other places of recreation, were opened in the capital, as in the rest of the country. As the authorities announced on the Mesa Redonda television program, access to the beaches will be controlled by the National Revolutionary Police, according to health protocols approved to guarantee distance and social discipline. Other areas where people usually go during this period of the year, such as swimming pools, will operate with a time limit and hygiene measures. Fuente: PL/imop