Cuba prioritizes children's rights, foreign minister says
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated on Thursday that the protection and promotion of the rights of children and adolescents is a priority for his country.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister referred that Cuba’s achievements in this sphere have been internationally recognized, including the UN funds, programs and specialized agencies that deal with these issues.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Cuba, in connection with the global launch of the State of World Population 2020 Report, highlighted that the law protects Cuban girls from child marriage, while national reports on female genital mutilation are absent.

Another aspect is the National Immunization Program, which despite the restrictions imposed by the US blockade, effectively protects Cuban children from 13 diseases.

Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also recognized Cuba’s achievements in terms of its educational policies and the guarantee of inclusive and quality education.

