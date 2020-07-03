Trump’s attempt to resuscitate failed policies on Cuba criticized Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The approach of the President Donald Trump government towards Cuba is today a hollow imitation of policies that failed in the United States for almost 60 years. This is the opinion of some analysts, politicians and diplomats in this country who, while continuing to claim a breakdown of the island’s socio-political project, differ with the current methods of the White House against the largest of the Antilles. “The hypocrisy of the administration is impressive!, said Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, who led the Washington legation in Havana between 2014 and 2017. Five years later, evaluating the resumed ties between the two countries, which were unilaterally broken by the United States in the 1960s, DeLaurentis said it is as if the Trump administration had rewound the story. In that sense, he listed some of Trump’s coercive measures against the Cuban people, which -he warned- will surely “come with similar, little or no justification between now and the November elections”. He criticized those who seek to promote “maximum pressure” policy on Cuba, which will not lead to the regime change they defend but, on the contrary, he admitted, strengthens the island. However, they continue down this path, trying to manipulate a major political bloc understandably frustrated and impatient for the change they seek for the Caribbean country, he said. In fact, what is developing -he stressed- is an irresponsible approach based not on the national interests of the United States but on domestic politics. He recalled that between 2015 and January 2017 “we reestablished diplomatic relations, opened embassies, signed 23 agreements and started 17 dialogues that would improve the security and well-being of both countries”. Where is the dialogue now, he wondered, expressing assurance that anyone who thinks of their country “to be compensated through a Title III claim from Helms-Burton is dreaming”. The article published in the Miami Herald newspaper under the title ‘Five years later, diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba are a disaster,’ makes it clear that DeLaurentis disagrees with Trump’s formulas, since “in 2014, the president Barack Obama asked how we ciuld continue to do the same and expect a difference”. Other articles published this week in Sun Sentinel, also a Florida newspaper, pointed out that with his policies toward the Caribbean nation Trump plays with the animosity of a certain sector opposed to a rapprochement with the island. Trump tries to convince those voters no matter that it is an empty promise, made and broken by a long line of politicians in the last 60 years, the issue is that some wronged still believe it, the newspaper said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba prioritizes children’s rights, foreign minister saysSiguiente Cuban president highlights role of science in fight against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president highlights role of science in fight against Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba prioritizes children’s rights, foreign minister says Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty