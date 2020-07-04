Resalta Díaz-Canel fracaso de nueva maniobra contra Cuba.Foto Twitter

Diaz-Canel notes failure of new maneuver against Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday noted the failure of the new maneuver against Cuba at the 44th ordinary session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Cuba’s truth dismantles the paid lie, the president wrote on his Twitter account, on which he also pointed out that ‘the empire clings to the use of mercenaries and fails again’. Diaz-Canel shared an article published in Granma newspaper, which says that Cuban diplomat Jairo Rodriguez replied on Friday to comments by Ariel Ruiz Urquiola, who tried to denigrate Cuba’s international medical cooperation. Rodriguez, a member of Cuba’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, the venue of the UN Human Rights Council, pointed out that Ruiz Urquiola’s accusations were false. ‘Which are the purposes? We would have to ask the Miami-based propaganda machinery, which has created a show on social networks and digital media on the basis of completely false information about this individual,’ the diplomat noted. He also charged that this Ruiz Urquiola’s accusations, regarding his health and that of his family, are not only absurd, but worthy of a bad soap opera. The newspaper says that Ruiz Urquiola is a biologist and a land beneficial owner in Viñales, western Pinar del Rio province, and has been used by the United States as an ecologist and human rights defender in its maneuvers against Cuba. He was sentenced for contempt and links with representatives of the US Government in Havana, according to the publication. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures También te puede interesar Cuba plans summer activities without neglecting health measures Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president highlights role of science in fight against Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Trump’s attempt to resuscitate failed policies on Cuba criticized Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty