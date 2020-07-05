Cuban foreign minister greets 47th anniversary of CARICOM

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez greeted, on behalf of his country, the 47th anniversary of the creation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the foreign minister evoked the ideas of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the need to strengthen the unity of the Caribbean region.

“We believe in the strength of a united Caribbean. We are convinced that together we will overcome the great challenges that await us,” the diplomat recalled in his message, quoting the statesman himself.

The Caribbean Community was created on July 4, 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, to transform the Caribbean Free Trade Association into a Common Market.

The group consists of 15 member states and five associates from The Bahamas in the north to Suriname and Guyana in South America, with great diversity in their levels of economic and social development.

Beginning on Friday, CARICOM has been chaired by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, after the former chairman of the bloc and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, handed over the leadership during an online meeting.

In connection with this meeting, the member and associate countries discussed the joint response to the new coronavirus, which registered more than 8,360 infections in the Caribbean area the day before.

In addition, they announced a face-to-face meeting of regional leaders next September in Kingstown, capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny