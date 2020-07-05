Jose Marti against Imperialism

On April 19, 1890, the International Conference of American States, called by the Government of the United States in order to establish its hegemony over the peoples of the continent, was adjourned in Washington.

From the pages of the newspapers La Nación, in Buenos Aires, and El Partido Liberal, in Mexico, of which he was a contributor, José Martí explained in details the incidences of that meeting promoted by US Secretary of State James G. Blaine, who headed the expansionist political group within the Republican Party and the emerging monopolies that needed new markets that supplied raw materials and consumers to the US industry, interested in ousting its European rivals from the region.

In La Nación, on September 28, under the title of El Congreso de Washington (Washington’s Congress), Martí explained the program of the Conference and warned about the expansionist intentions of the US Government.

About the tour prior to the meeting, he said that it “would show the guests the cities” greatness and magnificence, and that part of the industries that can be shown to settle the conviction that it is convenient for the peoples to buy the products from this and not from others, although these are more expensive, and not necessarily better, and although in order to buy they are forced not to receive assistance or accept deals from any other people of the world.

His statement was proved: The entrails of the congress are where all entrails are, where they cannot be seen.

On October 4, also in La Nación, Martí quoted the headlines of US newspapers that highlighted the motivations of the organizers of the congress: “the guests who are coming to follow our guidance”; “the time has come for our influence to be felt in the Americas”.

He noted how at the first meeting of the congress in Washington, two days before, which had a protocolary nature to explain the tour of the country, there were discrepancies between the US delegates and the representatives of countries like Argentina and Chile, who did not join the tour by train, as well as those from Mexico, Brazil and Bolivia.

A chronicler and an analyst from distant New York, Martí revealed to his readers the first skirmishes of a historic battle between the North of the continent and its neighbors from the South.