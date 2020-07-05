Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors is a global clamor, association says

Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors is a global clamor, association says. Foto: PL.
 The campaign to promote the Nobel Peace Prize for Cuba’s Henry Reeve Medical Brigade is already a global clamor that cannot be silenced, the French association Cuba Linda, one of the promoters, said on Saturday.

According to Cuba Linda’s political adviser Rose-Marie Lou, the platform, launched in late April in France, has already more than 170 organizations from 25 countries, which accompany the request to grant Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, founded in 2005.

Political parties, unions and coordinating committees, along with intellectuals, journalists and citizens, have joined this effort every day to break the media blockade of the empire against Cuba and its crusade to discredit the noble work of its health professionals for the planet, Lou told Prensa Latina.

Lou recalled that for many years, Cuban doctors have saved lives in the most remote places, an aid that has reached several continents in these times of the coronavirus pandemic, despite US hostility, which ignominiously and shamelessly attacks that medical brigade.

