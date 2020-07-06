Cuban President highlights 30th anniversary of the São Paulo Forum Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on Monday the 30th anniversary of the founding of the São Paulo Forum, a space for unity and integration of the revolutionary forces of Latin America. The president tweeted to point out that Simón Bolívar and José Martí nurtured Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez with the ideology of the revolutions they forged, and that “unity and integration were their great obsessions”. These principles must be followed by the current generations, Díaz-Canel emphasized, and added that the São Paulo Forum must also sustain itself on those values. The Encounter of political parties and movements in Latin America and the Caribbean, which came to be known as the São Paulo Forum a year later, was held between July 2nd and 4th, 1990. Created at the initiative of Fidel Castro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the meeting sought to become a stage for concerted action by left-wing forces in the region, in the face of the advance of neoliberalism. Mónica Valente, the executive secretary of the Forum, told the Granma newspaper that “political and social leaderships matured” and “anti-imperialist and anti-neoliberal political parties and movements were strengthened”, in the celebration of the 30th anniversary. “The ideas and guidelines of the São Paulo Forum remain valid and up-to-date, they are essential for the fight against poverty and hunger, especially in the post-pandemic world” of Covid-19, she added. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Jose Marti against ImperialismSiguiente Singer Laura Pausini thanks Cuban doctors for their work in Italy También te puede interesar Singer Laura Pausini thanks Cuban doctors for their work in Italy Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Jose Marti against Imperialism Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors is a global clamor, association says Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty