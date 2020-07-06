Singer Laura Pausini thanks Cuban doctors for their work in Italy Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The message of gratitude from Italian singer Laura Pausini to members of the Henry Reeve medical contingent that fought the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in Italy is echoed by local media on Monday. ‘We thank the many Cuban doctors who came to Italy to help us and we really send our love to all the physicians who came here,’ said the famous artist through a video call to a Cuban fan from Facebook. Pausini’s action is part of a list of artists and cultural organizations that recognize the solidarity of Cuban health professionals in different parts of the world, including their support to face the Covid-19 pandemic in the regions of Lombardy and Piamonte, in Italy. They are helping to fight Covid-19 already in 37 nations at the request of their governments. The Cuban doctors arrived in the city of Crema on March 22, where they worked with their Italian colleagues in the city’ s main hospital, in a field hospital built in a nearby area, and in an institution dedicated to the care of elderly Covid-19 patients with associated diseases. Patria Socialista organization and the Italy-Cuba Friendship Association joined on Monday the ongoing international campaign for awarding the Henry Reeve medical contingent the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban President highlights 30th anniversary of the São Paulo Forum También te puede interesar Cuban President highlights 30th anniversary of the São Paulo Forum Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Jose Marti against Imperialism Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors is a global clamor, association says Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty