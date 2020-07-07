Explosions reported in eastern Cuba with no fatalities Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (Minfar) of Cuba notified on Monday several explosions that occurred in a military unit in the town of Gibara, province of Holguin (Oriente) without any deaths. So far, 1,245 people have been evacuated near the People’s Council La Pua in Gibara, while a commission investigates the causes of the explosions, the Minfar explained in a press release broadcast on national television. It said that the site was classified as old ammunition, so it is possible that the detonations will continue to be heard. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Ambassador criticizes US media coverage about CubaSiguiente President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty