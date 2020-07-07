Explosions reported in eastern Cuba with no fatalities

The Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (Minfar) of Cuba notified on Monday several explosions that occurred in a military unit in the town of Gibara, province of Holguin (Oriente) without any deaths.
So far, 1,245 people have been evacuated near the People’s Council La Pua in Gibara, while a commission investigates the causes of the explosions, the Minfar explained in a press release broadcast on national television.

It said that the site was classified as old ammunition, so it is possible that the detonations will continue to be heard.

