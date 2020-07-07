Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 15 new patients with Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 2,395, in another day without deaths. Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology for the Ministry of Public Health, reported that so far 67 patients with the disease (the so-called active cases), 62 of which with stable clinical evolution and five in serious condition have been reported. During his usual morning press conference to update these data, the specialist explained that the new confirmed patients are seven women and eight men, all Cubans, belonging to the provinces of Havana and one to Mayabeque. There were no deaths on Monday, so the number of deaths remains at 86 for the tenth consecutive day and there are no reports of critically ill patients for the last eleven. Of the total of infected 14 were contacts of ratified or suspected cases and in one of them the source of infection is being investigated, while 11 turned out asymptomatic at the time they were diagnosed, Duran added. Three thousand eighty-one diagnostic tests were carried out throughout the national territory yesterday to detect the presence of the virus, bringing the total number of samples taken to date to 189,599. One hundred and fifty-eight patients remain in hospitals under clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another 154 people are being monitored by Primary Health Care in their homes. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassySiguiente Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty