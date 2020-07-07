Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez affirmed today that the United States was unable to define the attack on the island’s embassy in Washington by its name. Commenting on the Virtual Week against Terrorism at the United Nations (UN), Rodríguez expressed in his Twitter account that the country, as a victim of state terrorism, insists that the US government was unable to define the attack more than two months ago on its diplomatic headquarters. ‘Dangerous attitude that can be assumed as an endorsement of this scourge’, added the head of diplomacy of the Caribbean nation. In another Tweet, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed his absolute and categorical commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including terrorist acts, methods and practices where States are directly or indirectly involved. On April 30, a citizen of Cuban origin made more than thirty shots at the legation, located near the White House. At the time of Alexander Alazo’s attack on the facility, there were 10 Cuban officials, none of whom were injured. Since then, no high-ranking US official has informed Cuban authorities about the act they described as terrorist. Alazo is in custody and was linked to representatives of anti-Cuban groups in South Florida. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advanceSiguiente Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty