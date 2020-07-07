Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called to reinforce control measures in six municipalities in Havana that reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days. The municipalities are: Cerro, Cotorro, Centro Habana, Arroyo Naranjo, Diez de Octubre and San Miguel del Padron, the Presidency said in a press release. Actions include total quarantine where most cases were reported, it was informed at the regular daily meeting to review the national epidemiological situation, chaired by Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other top officials. Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales noted that the trend in Havana, which has been in phase one of recovery since last week, leads to an increase in Covid-19 cases, according to the report. Morales noted that epidemiological surveillance will be reinforced in Havana with 1,500-2,000 PCR tests. He insisted on rigorously implementing the health measures, the surveys at work centers and the control on institutions for the isolation of patients and other facilities. Havana Vice Governor Yanet Hernandez informed that 2,297 PCR tests were processed on Sunday, and eight people tested positive for Covid-19. At Monday’s meeting, authorities from western Pinar del Rio and Artemisa provinces also rendered accounts, the press release said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 También te puede interesar Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty