President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, assured today this country will continue doing, advancing and growing, despite the difficult circumstances imposed by Covid-19 and the intensification of the U.S. blockade and hostility. The president supported these ideas on the Twitter social network by sharing the text ‘Opportunity reaches out’, published on the Presidency website. The article affirms that the island transcends the moments of greatest uncertainty in the battle against the pandemic, which is overcome with the efforts of science and ‘a master plan’ conceived by the Party and Government leadership. However, this triumph opens an opportunity that would be unforgivable to miss, the text refers, and that is to consider how much more will be done to move forward and consolidate what has been achieved. Cuban society has proven well its humanism, the publication notes, “but it continues to face the challenge of ascending the steps of efficiency and prosperity”. Faced with this reality, the President proposes to face all the challenges of the Caribbean nation with the same unity, ingenuity and other values ??demonstrated during the health emergency; to this the Head of State responds with the certainty that progress will continue. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Explosions reported in eastern Cuba with no fatalitiesSiguiente Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US attitude on terrorist attack on embassy Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty