President ensures Cuba will continue to grow and advance
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, assured today this country will continue doing, advancing and growing, despite the difficult circumstances imposed by Covid-19 and the intensification of the U.S. blockade and hostility.
The president supported these ideas on the Twitter social network by sharing the text ‘Opportunity reaches out’, published on the Presidency website.

The article affirms that the island transcends the moments of greatest uncertainty in the battle against the pandemic, which is overcome with the efforts of science and ‘a master plan’ conceived by the Party and Government leadership.

However, this triumph opens an opportunity that would be unforgivable to miss, the text refers, and that is to consider how much more will be done to move forward and consolidate what has been achieved.

Cuban society has proven well its humanism, the publication notes, “but it continues to face the challenge of ascending the steps of efficiency and prosperity”.

Faced with this reality, the President proposes to face all the challenges of the Caribbean nation with the same unity, ingenuity and other values ??demonstrated during the health emergency; to this the Head of State responds with the certainty that progress will continue.

Fuente: PL/imop
