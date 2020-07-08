Cuba to present its Covid-19 experience at virtual forum Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba protects the workers’ rights amid the complicated scenario caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and will share its experience in this field at the International Labor Organization (ILO). Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will participate on Wednesday in the virtual Global Leaders’ Day of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Summit on Covid-19. At that meeting, Miguel Diaz-Canel will explain how Cuba has since the beginning of the pandemic implemented 36 labor measures that seek to safeguard all citizens’ health and the salaries of those affected. As part of these decisions and in order to facilitate the necessary physical distancing, over half a million people are currently working at home in Cuba, although some 146,000 employees had to stop working as a result of the epidemiological context. As many as 48,343 workers were relocated in other jobs and 77,000 are at home with a 60% of their wages. On the other hand, Cuba’s strategy to fight Covid-19 includes isolating possible patients; that is why, over 12,000 workers have been in isolation centers, but they are still receiving 100% percent of their salary. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in HavanaSiguiente Cuban medical brigades saved more than 800 lives in Jamaica in June (+Photos) También te puede interesar Cuban medical brigades saved more than 800 lives in Jamaica in June (+Photos) Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: 15 new cases of Covid-19, total 2,395 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty