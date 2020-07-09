Cuba rejects US hounding Hace 24 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday rejected the hounding by the Government of the United States against the Cuban people. In the #Covid-19 months it has taken more than a dozen extreme measures against trade, banking transactions and donations of the necessary medical equipment and supplies, the head of Cuban diplomacy recalled on his Twitter account. Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, he has increased hostility against Havana by taking at least 86 measures. Bans on US cruise ships from docking in the island, restrictions to flights, to remittances and persecution of commercial relations have been on the agenda. Trump also degraded bilateral relations by closing the consulate in this capital and pulling out diplomats due to alleged sonic attacks against its personnel, without producing evidence in that regard. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban medical brigades saved more than 800 lives in Jamaica in June (+Photos) También te puede interesar Cuban medical brigades saved more than 800 lives in Jamaica in June (+Photos) Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present its Covid-19 experience at virtual forum Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel calls to reinforce measures against Covid-19 in Havana Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty