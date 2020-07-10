Cuba points out US as a threat to peace and security in Latin America Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday pointed out the United States as a threat to peace and security in Latin America. ‘The policies of the current (United States) government threaten peace and security of our geographical area,’ Rodriguez posted on his Twitter account. On his tweet, the diplomat regretted that Washington manages to sabotage the progress of the bilateral and regional cooperation regarding drug trafficking, terrorism and human trafficking, among other international scourges. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban experts stress need to comply with Covid-19 measures También te puede interesar Cuban experts stress need to comply with Covid-19 measures Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban scientists’ contributions against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty