Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad After five patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday, Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday. Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the MINSAP, updated the statistics at his daily press briefing on the impact of the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in Cuba. That number of recovered patients accounts for 93.3% of 2,413 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, said the physician, who reported ten new cases after 3,141 tests were made on Thursday. He added that as in the previous 12 days, no deaths were reported yesterday, so the death toll remains at 86. Dr. Duran pointed out that of all active Covid-19 patients, 74 are evolving favorably, two were evacuated to their countries of origin and two are seriously ill.