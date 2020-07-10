Cuban youths are active in post-Covid-19 recovery Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Leaders of Cuban organizations on Thursday noted the active participation of youths in prioritized tasks such as food production during the post-Covid-19 recovery. In the current stage of gradual return to normal life, young people will work in agriculture, the survey for possible Covid-19 cases, energy saving and scientific development, the first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC), Diosvany Acosta, noted. The youth leader pointed out that this summer, which will be called Summer for Life, will be different, as youths will work with their usual happiness and optimism in prioritized tasks for the country’s economic development. Speaking on Thursday on the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and television program, Acosta highlighted the work of a group of young people in the direct fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of a contingent that they called Youths for Life. For his part, Jose Angel Fernandez, president of Federation of University Students (FEU), explained that the members of the organization are working on socializing the health measures taken by the government in the communities, without neglecting food production and the epidemiological control of the disease. In addition, Cuban university students work on the design, implementation and processing of data gathered by the virtual surveyor, an application that allows citizens to report on their state of health individually from their cell phones. He also referred to the youths’ support for the development of electronic commerce, the care of vulnerable people and the organization of public transportation to guarantee the necessary physical distancing on buses and on the street. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Melia Hotels highlights Cuba as safe tourist destinationSiguiente Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients También te puede interesar Cuban experts stress need to comply with Covid-19 measures Hace 13 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban scientists’ contributions against Covid-19 Hace 20 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty