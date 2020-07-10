Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban scientists’ contributions against Covid-19 Hace 20 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday noted the Cuban scientists’ contributions to the treatment of Covid-19 patients, above all children and adolescents, and the low mortality of the disease over the past few days. At a meeting with Cuban scientists, the president described as positive the medical protocols implemented in the country, as they have influenced the reduction of deaths due to the disease, considering that no deaths have been reported over the past 11 days. Diaz-Canel called to learn the experience of the members of the medical brigades that have returned home from several countries, where they were fighting the pandemic. The head of State underlined the fact of being closer to having Cuban-made medical equipment, including respirators, at record-breaking speed. No children or adolescents have died of Covid-19 in Cuba since the first cases of the disease were reported in March, the report said. At the meeting, the national director of Science and Research at the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, noted that part of the success in fighting the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus resulted from making early decisions. However, the dean of the Mathematics and Computing Faculty of the University of Havana, Raul Guinovart, warned about the need for people to cooperate and comply with the health measures to prevent the epidemiological situation from worsening. Using facemasks, keeping physical distancing and washing hands are essential to keep the positive indicators, he pointed out. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patientsSiguiente Cuban experts stress need to comply with Covid-19 measures También te puede interesar Cuban experts stress need to comply with Covid-19 measures Hace 13 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 2,249 Covid-19 recovered patients Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban youths are active in post-Covid-19 recovery Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty