Melia Hotels highlights Cuba as safe tourist destination

The Spanish chain Melia Hotels highlighted Cuba as a safe destination during the post-Covid-19 recovery stage, thanks to the local authority success in controlling the epidemiological situation.

“One of the great successes of the epidemiological situation in the country lies precisely in the recovery stages, in other words, it was understood that the health of all Cubans had to be protected in the first place,'”Francisco Camps, Melia Hotels representative, said to the press.

He said that in terms of tourism, clear formulas were established for different recovery phases, with which it is intended to avoid any outbreak.

Camps pointed out that the hotel opening will be conducted as demand in the sector increases, although Melia Hotels is set to operate its facilities in Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.

In this regard, he stressed that Cuba has a favorable and controlled epidemiological situation with respect to other countries.