Cuban medical brigade in Italy recognized for work against COVID-19

The National Association of Friendship Italy-Cuba (Anaic), the National Coordination of Cubans Living in Italy (Conachi) and the Cuba Va collective, recognized this Sunday the work of the island’s medical brigade that fought against COVID-19 in Turin.

In a brief but emotional meeting held near the temporary hospital where the Cuban health professionals worked with their Italian colleagues, the national president of the Anaic, Irma Dioli, presented the 38 Cuban health collaborators with a diploma of recognition for the “laudable altruistic work given to humanity with a great example of brotherhood, solidarity and friendship.

“Honored to witness your heroic contribution to the battle of ideas of the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, in the field of health and with the desire to lift the brutal blockade against Cuba,” the organization expressed its gratitude to the doctors and nurses who worked for 3 months and assured them that “we will always be with you.”

For its part, Conaci presented the members of the brigade with a reproduction of a work by the Cuban painter residing in Ecuador, Luis A. Ruiz, entitled ‘Who says that all is lost. Cuba comes to offer its heart,’ with which they expressed their gratitude and admiration for the mission carried out in Italy and other countries.

The presence of Cuban doctors on the front line of the battle against COVID-19 in Italy fills us with pride as a community of Cubans living in this country, Conaci said in a message accompanying the painting.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny