The Moncada Program in the Fight against COVID-19

As the number of deaths by COVID-19 is estimated at some 500,000 worldwide, Cuba’s success in controlling the pandemic confirms the accurate vision of the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, in his self-defense plea during the trial that followed the heroic revolutionary action that was the assault of the Moncada Garrison on July 26, 1953.

Access to State hospitals, always full, is only possible by recommendation of a political magnate, who will ask the unfortunate for his vote and those of his entire family so that Cuba can always be the same or worse, denounced the author of the plea known as La Historia Me Absolverá (History will Absolve Me), which has since then become the country’s program in the fight for its political, economic, social, cultural and technological emancipation.

In order to solve Cuba’s evils at the time, Fidel Castro considered the need to solve problems such as land ownership, industrialization, housing, unemployment, education and public health.

Consistent with the implementation of the Moncada Program, Cuba proclaimed public health as a citizen’s right endorsed in the Constitution, and over the last six decades, it has graduated more than 95,000 physicians, thousands of nurses and other medical experts, who are a victorious army in the battle against Covid-19.

In addition, after the alleged introduction of hemorrhagic dengue fever by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States in 1981, Fidel himself led the efforts to find a medication that would create immunity against that disease, so 39 years ago, Cuba joined the few nations in the world that could produce, at the emerging Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB), the recombinant human interferon alpha 2b, which has proved to be effective to treat viral and oncological diseases.

Amid the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, this product has prevented a large number of patients from suffering from complications, and some seriously ill and critical patients have recovered. In addition to that drug, the medical-pharmaceutical industry guarantees 21 other medications included in Cuba’s Health Protocol, including antivirals, antiarrhythmics and antibiotics.

Cuban scientists and innovators have also made progress in the search for a vaccine candidate against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus. They are also developing a prototype of a lung ventilator for intensive care units.

All these efforts explain why 92 percent of Covid-19 patients in Cuba have recovered from the disease.