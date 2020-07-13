Cuba readies first 500 national lung ventilators

The first 500 locally manufactured lung ventilators, very useful in the treatment of critical and serious patients of Covid-19, will be ready in Cuba by next October, local media reported on Monday.
The medical devices, produced entirely in the country, besides offering assisted ventilation, are capable of measuring oxygen and have a high range of support without electricity, detailed the national television.

The press release states that after the first Covid-19 positive cases, the Cuban government tried to buy lung ventilators from the Swiss companies IMT Medical AG and Acutronic, but last April those entities were bought by the U.S. company Vyaire Medical Inc.

Those companies suspended their commercial relations with the Caribbean nation as part of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States.

The project is being carried out at the Neuro-science Center in the Cuban capital with funds from the European Union, the non-governmental organization MediCuba-Switzerland, and various campaigns by the Cuban societies of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Bioengineering, reported the Granma newspaper.

