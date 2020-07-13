Cuba reports two cases with Covid-19, no death Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba reported on Monday two new cases with the Covid-19, 10 recoveries and no death on the last 24 hours. In his usual press conference to update on the course of the pandemic in the island, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, specified that two thousand 978 tests were carried out, and only one man and one woman tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, both Cubans, one imported. Now Cuba accumulates 2,268 people recovered from the disease, after 10 patients were discharged. Meanwhile, the number of deaths remains at 87, said Durán, who stressed that in the last hours there were no deaths from this disease. The specialist specified that the new cases were asymptomatic at the time of the test, and the total number of patients with this condition since the beginning of the pandemic in March was 1,328. On the other hand, it was reported that in Cuba, no child was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country, where up to now 276 were affected by the disease, and 260 have already been discharged. So far, all those under 20 years of age have evolved satisfactorily, without complications, pointed out Dr. Durán. Of the 71 active patients, only one is in serious condition. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba could use Russian drug Avifavir against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba could use Russian drug Avifavir against Covid-19 Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba readies first 500 national lung ventilators Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban medical brigade arrives in Azerbaijan to face COVID-19 Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty