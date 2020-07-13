Cuban medical brigade arrives in Azerbaijan to face COVID-19

A brigade of 115 Cuban health professionals from the Henry Reeve contingent left this Sunday for Azerbaidzhan to support the confrontation with the COVID-19 in that country, according to official sources.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, sent on Twitter images of the group and said for the first time Cuba will provide medical cooperation in the Caucasian nation.

In that country they will raise the most precious values of Cuba, said Gonzalez on Twitter.

Health authorities in Azerbaidzhan report more than 22,000 positive cases and almost 300 deaths from COVID-19.

Thousands of Cuban health professionals belonging to the Henry Reeve medical brigade are working in more than 20 countries around the world to contain the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to official sources.

Founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in 2005, the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics provides solidarity aid to countries in emergency situations.