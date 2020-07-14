Cuba reports four new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,432 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported on Tuesday four new patients with Covid-19, totaling 2,432 cases, and no deaths were reported. Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed that so far 68 active cases have been reported, 67 are clinically stable and one is seriously ill. The new patients, a woman and three men, are from Havana province and were contacts of a previously case, the specialist said. The four new cases were symptomatic at the time of the diagnosis, the doctor stated. Some 3,329 PCR tests in real time were performed nationwide on Monday to detect the presence of the virus, totaling 211,427 samples so far. According to Duran, 221 patients are under clinical-epidemiological surveillance at hospitals, and 254 others are being monitored at home by the Primary Health Care System. All Cuban provinces, except Havana, and Isla de la Juventud special municipality are in the second of three stages of recovery, after the encouraging results they have reached in more than three months fighting this pandemic. Havana continues in the first stage of recovery, as it maintains the highest incidence rate of the disease (3.89% per 100,000 inhabitants). Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president calls to enjoy summer with precaution También te puede interesar Cuban president calls to enjoy summer with precaution Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bolton’s book shows use of lies by US Gov’t, Cuban Foreign Minister says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Turin grants honorary citizenship to head of Cuban medical brigade (+ Photos) Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty