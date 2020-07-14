Bolton’s book shows use of lies by US Gov’t, Cuban Foreign Minister says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Tuesday that the book written by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton shows the use of lies in Washington’s foreign policy. On his Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that the book shows, ‘clearly and shamelessly’ those actions by the US administration, which he described as ‘a corrupt government’ that underestimates the rules and principles that govern international relations’. The Room Where It Happened is the title of Bolton’s book, in which he reveals some of President Donald Trump’s maneuvers in international policy and describes the occupant of the White House as ignorant, ill-advised, erratic and amazingly misinformed. However, the former advisor, who played a key role in that lie-based policy, does not seem to be the only person interested in exposing President Trump, who is preparing for reelection. On Tuesday, a book written by the president’s nephew, Mary Trump, was published. In it, the author describes Donald Trump as incompetent, cruel and prone to lie. The book, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is based on her recollections, as well as on conversations and interviews that she had with family members, friends, neighbors and other associates. She also resorts to documents and letters, according to an article published in The Hill. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Turin grants honorary citizenship to head of Cuban medical brigade (+ Photos)Siguiente Cuban president calls to enjoy summer with precaution También te puede interesar Cuba reports four new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,432 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president calls to enjoy summer with precaution Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Turin grants honorary citizenship to head of Cuban medical brigade (+ Photos) Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty