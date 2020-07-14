Cuban president calls to enjoy summer with precaution Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on Monday to take measures to allow people to enjoy the summer while keeping the necessary physical distancing to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. The president and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero participated on Monday in the regular meeting of the Government to analyze the health situation in the country, at which they highlighted the favorable epidemiological trend in Cuba. At the meeting, authorities discussed the growing flow of people to Havana beaches over the weekend and assessed alternatives to guarantee transportation to recreational areas, as well as the need to reinforce the measures to keep discipline in those places. Havana Vice Governor Yanet Hernandez referred to the actions being taken in the communities that have been isolated in the Cuban capital, where the active surveys continue, mainly on vulnerable people, primary health care is being reinforced and people with Covid-19 symptoms are taken timely to hospitals, she pointed out. All Cuban provinces, except Havana, are in the second of three phases of recovery, it was learned at the meeting. Havana, which has a population of more than two million, initiated the first phase to return to normal life on July 3, when economic activities and services were resumed. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported four Covid-19 cases, while the death told due to the new coronavirus remains at 87. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Bolton’s book shows use of lies by US Gov’t, Cuban Foreign Minister saysSiguiente Cuba reports four new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,432 También te puede interesar Cuba reports four new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,432 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bolton’s book shows use of lies by US Gov’t, Cuban Foreign Minister says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Turin grants honorary citizenship to head of Cuban medical brigade (+ Photos) Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty