Entrepreneurial meeting on water in Cuba will boost exports

Academic and commercial activities, as part of the 1st International Meeting on Blue Innovation, scheduled from December 3-5 in Cuba, will boost exports of goods and services in the hydric sector, it was reported on Tuesday.

‘Sales abroad is one of the demands from Cuba’s entrepreneurial system,’ Dariel De Leon, executive of the Matanzas-based Empresa de Investigaciones, Proyectos e Ingenieria (EIPI), said.

De Leon, who is also the main coordinator of the forum, explained that it will be a virtual meeting with free access, due to the strategic need to support processes linked to knowledge management and the exploration of markets.

The event, which will be held in coordination with Cuban and foreign organizations, will contribute to Cuba’s technological and digital positioning, as well as adjusting to the health demands of social distancing against Covid-19, he added.

Institutions from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Angola and Cuba have expressed interest in participating in the meeting, along with entrepreneurs, academics and public servants, who will use digital means to communicate.

The objectives of the meeting, according to De Leon, are sharing ideas on the challenges posed by the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and, especially, dealing with the technological services of the sector, in tune with the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda on the Sustainable Development.

The Meeting is sponsored by the EIPI, the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero, and Belraysa Tours & Travel Group S.A., which represents Cuba’s Grupo Empresarial Palco.