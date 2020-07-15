CR7 and Juventus thank Cuban doctors Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus praised on Tuesday the Cuban medical brigade´s work and efforts in Italy to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cuban doctors received dozens of original CR7´s jerseys signed by the own Portuguese star. CR7 and Juventus had deference to the Cuban health professionals who work there, in gratitude for their work in fighting Covid-19 in one of the most affected areas. Both the board of directors of Juventus and CR7 regretted not being able to deliver the jerseys personally, as the club’s health protocol does not allow them to do that. However, they did not hesitate to have a gesture with the people who came from Cuba to help them in such a difficult time. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Entrepreneurial meeting on water in Cuba will boost exports También te puede interesar Entrepreneurial meeting on water in Cuba will boost exports Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Judge dismisses lawsuit against Carnival for doing business with Cuba Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports four new Covid-19 cases, totaling 2,432 Hace 23 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty