New cloud of Sahara dust will prevent hurricanes in the Caribbean Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A new cloud of dust from the Sahara desert is moving towards the Caribbean and, although it is much smaller than the one that affected the region in mid-June, it will prevent hurricanes. Cuban meteorologist Jose Rubiera explained on national television that the arrival of dust from the distant Sahara desert to our geographical region is normal at this time of the year and it will get here in the next few days, but it will not cause visible effects such as the one that occurred a few weeks ago. This phenomenon only suppresses hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, because the atmosphere is loaded with very dry air that inhibits rains, the specialist said. Although these clouds began to arrive in March and April, the largest number of days under the atmospheric condition usually occurs in June and July, and due to this impact, some damages to terrestrial and marine ecosystems are reported. In June, a large cloud of dust from the Sahara desert affected Cuba and other Caribbean nations with the highest concentrations of particles in the air seen in the last 50 or 60 years. According to experts, this phenomenon has a direct effect on heat sensation and, although it reduces rain in the areas under its influence, it tends to increase electrical activity. Fuente: PL/imop