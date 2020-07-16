Role of Cuban media in fight against Covid-19 extolled Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC), Ricardo Ronquillo, on Wednesday extolled the role played by local media in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and television program on the 57th anniversary of the UPEC, Ronquillo noted the transcendence of the public communication system and its relationship with the rest of institutions, which have allowed reporting timely and providing guidance to the people objectively and without improvisations. He added that the link between public media and the Civil Defense, woven for six decades and proven during climate events that affect Cuba frequently, along with the ethical and human values, and social sensitiveness shown by Cuban journalists, have made that work more effective. Ronquillo highlighted the coherence of the work of the Cuban press with its foundational guidelines, which were established in 1962 amid the vicissitudes of an emerging revolution, and its development throughout 60 years, as well as its capacity for transformation and innovation proven by the creative use of new technologies. That experience demonstrated the pertinence of solving the existing structural problems while boosting communication models associated to the new technologies, which will allow confronting the campaigns carried out by the international right wing to make the Revolution succumb, Ronquillo added. It was reported on the program that more than 270 Cuban media professionals have been in the red zones to report on the fight against Covid-19, and journalism students have worked as volunteers in isolation centers and hospitals. Journalists from Prensa Latina have practically been working in the red zones permanently to report from countries with a high number of Covid-19 cases, and they keep the Cuban people informed about the work of the Henry Reeve medical brigades that are rendering their services in some 40 countries. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior New cloud of Sahara dust will prevent hurricanes in the CaribbeanSiguiente Cuba looks for solutions to end Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba presents Friendship Medal to Vietnam’s ambassador Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba looks for solutions to end Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad New cloud of Sahara dust will prevent hurricanes in the Caribbean Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty