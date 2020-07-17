Cuba reports only one seriously ill patient with Covid-19, no deaths Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s national director of epidemiology, Francisco Duran, reported on Friday that no one died in the country as a result of Covid-19, and only one patient remains in intensive care due to his serious condition. In his usual press briefing on the course of the pandemic in Cuba, Duran noted that in the last few hours no children have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country, there are still 277 active cases of the disease and 268 are already medically discharged. Those under 20 years of age had a favorable evolution, without complications with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, said Duran at the International Press Center in the capital. For Covid-19, 3,179 samples were studied, resulting in four positive. Now the country has accumulated 2,444 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, said Duran. The four diagnosed cases – three asymptomatic – were Cuban, all are contacts of confirmed cases and belong to Havana province, three women and one man, said the expert. In the last few hours, 15 medical discharges were granted and now there are 2,300 recovered, Duran said at the International Press Center. FUente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban Provinces to start third recovery phase from Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban Provinces to start third recovery phase from Covid-19 Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s thinking beyond all State-run economy Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President ratifies confidence in triumph over adversity Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty