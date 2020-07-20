Cuba committed to children’s right, foreign minister says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has affirmed that the government is committed to children’s rights, well-being and full development. On the occasion of Children’s Day, the foreign minister tweeted, ‘Children are the hope of the world and our greatest treasure.’ He added that the Cuban Government is working to guarantee their rights and growth with the ‘possibility of freely and creatively developing their personality, aptitudes and capacities, as well as leading a full and happy life.’ Protecting children in Cuba is a top priority, which is revealed in the importance granted to agendas related to this population group. An example of this is that despite the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba spares no efforts and resources to sustain health and education services. Cuba ranks 35th among the nations with the lowest infant mortality rate in the world, with five deaths per every 1,000 live births. The National Immunization Program also guarantees a nearly 100% vaccination coverage, including vaccines against 13 diseases, six of which have been already eradicated. Regarding education, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized Cuba’s leadership due to the quality of its education system, inclusion and, in particular, integrating 99.5% of children (under six years of age) into the national educational system. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Culture and politics foster changes in Cuba-US relationsSiguiente Cuba shows favorable situation in fighting Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba shows favorable situation in fighting Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Culture and politics foster changes in Cuba-US relations Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports only one seriously ill patient with Covid-19, no deaths Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty