Cuba shows favorable situation in fighting Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The notable reduction in Covid-19 cases, the effectiveness of the protocols and the national medicines of proven safety and efficacy currently place Cuba in a favorable situation in the fight of the pandemic. From the epidemiological viewpoint, the news that no positive cases were reported in Havana in the last few hours strengthens today the criterion that the Cuban capital is controlling the disease each day. Havana has the highest incidence Covid-19 rate, taking into account that people who test positive are reported daily. Cuba reported only one coronavirus case on Sunday, an asymptomatic woman who returned from abroad. No deaths were registred in a day, so death toll remains at 87. Duran again called on the population to take all protection measures taking into account that the Covid-19 disease is transmitted very quickly. The country has reported 1,399 asymptomatic patients since March. Fuente: PL/imop